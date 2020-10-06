Gov. Pritzker announces new funds supporting child care providers

The governor appeared at Skip A Long in Moline to announce $270 million dollars in coronavirus emergency funds to child care

MOLINE, Illinois — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced 270 million dollars in funds to help child care providers that lost revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak and the governor's stay-at-home order.

Joined by the mayors of Moline and Rock Island, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos and State Rep. Mike Halpin, the governor called it a "historic investment" in child care.

"Our families are going back to work, and we've got to make sure we're providing enough childcare for people that are going back to work," the governor said.

The first step is for child care providers to announce their intent to apply for a child care restoration grant through the state's website. Local officials like Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said child care services need all the funding they can get.