Gov. Pritzker: Amended stay at home order begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The state is reporting 56,055 positive cases in Illinois with 2,457 deaths. 284,688 tests have been performed in total.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker amended his extended stay-at-home order to include the “free exercise of religion” as an essential activity.

Under the new language, church gatherings are limited to ten people, and says people can engage in worship “provided that such exercise must comply with Social Distancing Requirements and the limit on gatherings of more than 10 people in keeping with CDC guidelines for the protection of public health.”