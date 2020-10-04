Gov. Pritzker: 17,887 positive tests, 596 deaths

Gov. Pritzker is holding a live address on the state of coronavirus. This is a summary of his April 10 address.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The governor of Illinois is delivering his daily address, this article will be updated as new announcements are made.

According to the governor, there are 17,887 positive tests confirmed in Illinois with 596 deaths. There have been 87,527 negative tests so far.

The governor touted hotel rooms made available in several Illinois metro areas for those with confirmed cases of COVID-19 that do not require hospitalization.

So local locations include hotels in Quad Cities, Macomb, and Peoria.

He says these rooms are in addition to several hospitals including the VA providing rooms.

The rapid test machines from the federal government are being used in several areas like Chicago and East St. Louis.