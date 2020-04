Gov. Pritzkers daily address summarized April 7

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. Pritzker delivers a live address daily on the state of coronavirus in Illinois. Here is a summary of important points from his April 7 address.

One of the governors own tested positive for COVID-19.

73 more people have died according to the governor. making for 380 total deaths. 13,548 positive cases across 77 counties.