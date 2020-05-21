Glenview teacher wins Golden Apple award and is surprised with a parade

An East Moline teacher has been awarded a prestigious award naming her as among the best in the state for her hard work and dedication.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — An East Moline teacher has been awarded a prestigious award naming her as among the best in the state for her hard work and dedication.

Glenview Middle School sixth, seventh and eighth-grade teacher Margarita Mojica was awarded the annual Golden Apple Award.

"Golden Apple is an Illinois nonprofit committed to preparing, honoring and supporting exemplary educators who advance educational opportunities for students"

Margarita is one of 10 award recipients in Illinois.