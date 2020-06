With no incumbent in the running, two men will go head to head for the position of Des Moines County Sheriff in November.

Voters chose Republican George Rinker to challenge Democrat Kevin Glendening, who ran unopposed.

Rinker got 61% of the vote, followed by Alfred with 26% and Fenton with 13%.