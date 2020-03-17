Genesis to start mobile coronavirus testing

Genesis Health System say they will open a mobile collection sample site beginning Wednesday, March 18.

The mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep will be available only for patients who have been referred and a sample has been ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. No one else will be seen.

For maximum safety, patients with orders from their provider will be asked to remain in their vehicles for the collection using a swab.

"Samples will be collected by a provider or nurse outfitted in protective clothing, including a gown, goggles, mask and gloves. Each appointment should take only a few minutes. The samples will be collected through lowered vehicle windows."

Patients will be notified of their results by phone with appropriate instructions.

The mobile collection sample site will be available 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week at 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport, 52806. A second location in Moline is planned.

Patients must present identification to confirm their provider order. Patients should not use taxi, ride-hailing services, such as Uber or Lyft, or public transit to reach the collection site.