Genesis East welcomes Leap Year Babies

Hannah Lois wasn't supposed to arrive until Monday. But life had other plans.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The odds of being born on Leap Day are 1 in 1460. But Genesis East is welcoming plenty of bouncing new babies today.

That includes Shanon and Nathan Weaver. At 12:27 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, they welcome their daughter Hannah Lois into the world.

"In a way, it's kind of breathtaking," mom says. "Just to see her little hands and her face and her legs and her toes and her feet."

Friday morning, Shanon's blood pressure was elevated and doctors decided she needed to deliver earlier than planned. She was originally going to be induced on Monday.

Hannah is now in the NICU at Genesis, breathing with the help of a tube. Her parents are praying she'll soon be breathing on her own and going home.

Shanon and Nathan are taking it all in and even cracking a few dad jokes.