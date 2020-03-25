Genesis East opens emergency testing tent

Genesis Health System on East Rusholme Street has temporarily added a COVID-19 triage tent during the outbreak.

"The 40-foot by 40-foot, temperature-controlled tent is adjacent to the emergency department. The tent will be available to screen patients displaying symptoms of COVID-19 illness or other viruses, including cough, fever and shortness of breath."

The hospital says if a patient shows the right symptoms, they will be referred from the triage tent to the emergency department for additional medical care.

Other patients will have a medical exam, will possibly have samples taken for COVID-19 testing and if samples are taken, the patient will receive directions for self-isolation at home until test results are available.

Every patient treated at the tent will receive a medical examination, as they would during a visit to the emergency department.