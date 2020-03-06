Geneseo man sentenced to 4 years of probation for conspiracy to murder parents

Sexton is accused of planning to poison his mom and beat his dad to death in 2019.

GENESEO, Ill. — A Geneseo man will serve four years of probation for a conspiracy to kill his mom and stepdad.

Justin Sexton earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

He has since been released from jail.

Sexton is accused of planning to poison his mom and beat his dad to death in 2019. Police say he and his fiance Shannon Jones were both involved in the plan.