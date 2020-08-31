x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

News

Geneseo residents asked to stop watering lawns temporarily due to issue with city well

Residents in Geneseo have been asked to limit some of their water use after a well that supplies water to the city had a mechanical issue.
Credit: MGN

GENESEO, Ill. — Residents in Geneseo have been asked to limit some of their water use after a well that supplies water to the city had a mechanical issue.

City leaders posted the notice on their Facebook page Monday morning, August 31.  People were asked to not water their lawns or use water for similar purposes as a way to make sure there would be enough "for basic needs and fire protection." 

The City of Geneseo has four wells that provide water to its residents; the mechanical issue is affecting one of these wells.  

The city confirmed there was no boil order in affect as of 10:15 a.m.  

Post by cityofgeneseo.