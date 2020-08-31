Geneseo residents asked to stop watering lawns temporarily due to issue with city well

Residents in Geneseo have been asked to limit some of their water use after a well that supplies water to the city had a mechanical issue.

GENESEO, Ill. — Residents in Geneseo have been asked to limit some of their water use after a well that supplies water to the city had a mechanical issue.

City leaders posted the notice on their Facebook page Monday morning, August 31. People were asked to not water their lawns or use water for similar purposes as a way to make sure there would be enough "for basic needs and fire protection."

The City of Geneseo has four wells that provide water to its residents; the mechanical issue is affecting one of these wells.