GENESEO, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has approved Geneseo's Cruise the Canal tours this year.

The tours are done on golf carts exploring the Hennepin Canal. So far it's the only event of its kind approved in Geneseo amid the pandemic.

Officials say the golf cart tours are socially distant, carts are cleaned between tours, and face masks are encouraged.