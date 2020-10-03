Geneseo Brewery recreates Al Capone soy beer

A Beer Recipe From A Brewery Once Owned By Al Capone Is Making A Comeback For the Roaring 2020s

GENESEO, Ill. — The beer is called “Mob Ties” and will be on tap at Geneseo Brewing Company in Geneseo, IL starting Friday, March 13th.

Brewer, Glenn Cole, has a new lager with a recipe originates from the Sieben Brewery circa 1924, which he says was owned by notorious gangster, Al Capone.

“I thought it would be great timing with it being the 20’s again to bring this beer back to life with a few modern updates”, Cole said.

Beer brewing ingredients were quite different now than they were roughly one hundred years ago.

Cole says he was able to source the “Six-Row” malt that was similar to malt used prior to prohibition from Sugar Creek Malting Company.

Sugar Creek is a family-owned company located in Boone County, Indiana which specializes in traditional and historic malting practices.

The recipe also calls for a strange beer ingredient, soybeans.