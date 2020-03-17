Geneseo announces coronavirus precautions

The mayor of Geneseo says the City has been working to establish plans that limit opportunities for exposure to the novel coronavirus COVID‐19.

The precautions are as follows:

1. All Municipal Facilities are closed to the public.

2. Face to face interactions between City employees and the public will be limited through the use of telephones, email, and other technology as appropriate.

4. Certain practices, such as inspections, are temporarily on hold.

5. City employees who are sick have been directed to stay home.