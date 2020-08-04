Gallery: April 7 QC hail and thunderstorms

A collection of severe weather pictures taken around the QC on April 7

The night of April 7 marked severe weather including thunderstorms and hail.

According to the NWS, hail hit areas all across the QC including Davenport, Muscatine, Blue Grass, Buffalo, Andalusia, Illinois City, Fairport, Montpelier, Edgington, Clark`s Ferry Recreation Area, Midway Beach, West Lake Park, New Era, Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Pleasant Prairie, Fairport Recreation Area, Wildcat Den State Park, Shady Creek Campground, Buffalo Shores and Loud Thunder Scout Camp.

Here is a collection of photos rake by viewers and our own team members!