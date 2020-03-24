Galesburg woman starts Heart Hunters viral movement

A Facebook group now has over 100,000 members thanks to a movement started by a Galesburg woman.

According to WGIL, Krista Wynes of Galesburg shared a post on Saturday, March 21, that she says has been viewed in all 50 states and 11 countries.

She created a group called Heart Hunters to promote the idea in the post.

On the page, people can share pictures of hearts and positive on their homes and businesses.

"The idea is to cut hearts out of paper, gift wrap, cardboard, or whatever you have around and put the hearts up in a front window."