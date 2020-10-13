Galesburg school district votes to bring back lowest performing EL and K-2 students.

Parents rallied before school board leaders, calling for a return to the classroom for their children.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg parents fear their children are falling behind in their education. They're now pushing for a better plan for in-person learning.

Mother of three Lindsay Malone is fighting to keep her kids engaged, she says, "They can't concentrate. They are having major meltdowns."

"If they are falling off the curve now, where are they going to be when they go back to school?" She says her son, 14-year-old Bannen Anderson is struggling.

Also a mother to three, Amanda Morris says remote learning is negatively impacting her children's social and emotional health, "My kids are in preschool, first grade and fourth grade."

"E-learning was supposed to be temporary and its been since March, since our children have been in school."

Amanda says, "Preschool is all about being hands on, having fun and playing in the classroom and they're not playing."

She says their ability to remain focused while watching a computer screen is withering, "To get a child, to sit on their iPad and play, isn't teaching them anything about pre-school."

At the October 12th's board meeting, parents expressed their concerns with remote learning.

Superintendent John Asplund says 58% of staff voted for e-learning to continue, whilst, "The community survey was 62 - 38% wanting to comeback in some form," he said.