Galesburg police officers say they were forced to shoot a pitbull after they responded to a home.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Police responded to the 500 block of West South Street in Galesburg near the Annawan grade school.

According to police, William Simmons was threatening to kill people at his ex-girlfriends home.

When police approached the home they say Simmons released his dog.

Investigators say the officers feared being attacked and shot the dog.

Simmons is now charged with felony criminal damage, domestic battery among other charges.