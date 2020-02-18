Galesburg housing plan proposes work on 500 homes

In an update on it's 5 x 5 Housing Plan, the City of Galesburg says it has already improved dozens of homes.

GALESBURG, Illinois — In an effort to address blighted housing conditions in Galesburg, the city says it will oversee work on 500 homes over a five-year period ending in 2023. Utilizing grants and other sources of funding, the program proposes to expend over $10 million.

On Tuesday, a handful of contractors could be seen getting a walk-through at a more than 100-year old home. Later this month, they will submit bids to to do lead remediation work there.

"With all the grandkids coming over, I'm just worried about the lead," homeowner Beth Harris said. "And it was a grant, and I haven't been able to afford to be able to do any of this work," she said.

The big lead remediation grant will fund work at 200 homes in Galesburg, but its just one of the projects under the housing plan.There are other grants for emergency home repair, rehabilitating homes to make them code compliant, and even to fund demolition of houses that are too far gone.

Housing Program Coordinator Judy Guenseth said the plan has already had positive knock-on effects.

"It does make the neighborhood better, we're already seeing a boon that people are fixing their homes up. I think we're doing that," Guenseth said.