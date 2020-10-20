x
Galesburg duplex fire being investigated as arson

A dog was rescued from the home on Mulberry Street.

GALESBURG, Ill. — An overnight fire in Galesburg is being investigated as a possible arson, according to an investigator with the Galesburg Fire Department. 

The fire was reported at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, October 20 at a duplex at 839 Mulberry Street.  The fire was contained to a bedroom, however smoke damage was apparent throughout the home. 

Firefighters on scene were told everyone was out when they arrived.  During their search efforts, the did find and rescue a dog from the home. 

According to Investigator Brock Schmitt, the fire was intentionally set and is under investigation as arson. 

A second fire that was reported about an hour later on Liberty Street was brought under control after crews made two attack lines - one to bring down the fire and another to protect nearby homes.   The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

There is no evidence to suggest there is a connection between the two fires.