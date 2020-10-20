Galesburg duplex fire being investigated as arson

A dog was rescued from the home on Mulberry Street.

GALESBURG, Ill. — An overnight fire in Galesburg is being investigated as a possible arson, according to an investigator with the Galesburg Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, October 20 at a duplex at 839 Mulberry Street. The fire was contained to a bedroom, however smoke damage was apparent throughout the home.

Firefighters on scene were told everyone was out when they arrived. During their search efforts, the did find and rescue a dog from the home.

According to Investigator Brock Schmitt, the fire was intentionally set and is under investigation as arson.

A second fire that was reported about an hour later on Liberty Street was brought under control after crews made two attack lines - one to bring down the fire and another to protect nearby homes. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.