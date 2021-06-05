Galesburg Civic Art Center announces collaborative arts space

The project is being paid for through a donation and a $2 million allocation from the State of Illinois

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg Civic Art Center announced that plans are underway for the development of a new location and collaborative arts space at the historic Odd Fellows Building at 349 E. Main Street. The building was donated from the current owners Mark and Jeannette Kleine.

The development and search for a new location follows GCAC's recent announcement of capital funding through a $2M allocation from the State of Illinois through the work of Arts Alliance Illinois for Arts & Culture Capital Coalition partners.

"We believe this building and its preservation will provide GCAC the opportunity to invest those dollars in an existing, historical and architecturally beautiful building in Downtown Galesburg." says donor Mark Kleine. Jeannette Kleine adds, "The GCAC board of directors and Tuesday Cetin, their executive director, should be commended on their work and foresight in creating and growing a progressive, thriving, cultural experience to be enjoyed by our community, both locally and regionally."

“Planning for a collaborative arts space began in 2018, and has been a deliberate and measured process" says GCAC Executive Director, Tuesday Cetin. “We have explored multiple partnerships, potential locations, and programming that would engage artists, our community and visitors to our area, this exploration included extensive work with The Galesburg Community Foundation and independent consultants. As a result of our efforts the newly designed space will include art galleries, a regional arts innovation lab (R.A.I.L.), artist studios, classrooms, a children’s interactive area, expanded retail space, a place for culinary experiences and events, and a dedicated curative space for the Art Center's permanent and extensive art collection." Renovation is slated to begin in early fall, with the project being completed by 2023.