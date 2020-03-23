Freight House is donating homemade masks, and you can help them hit their 1-million goal

According to their Facebook page, over 260 yards of elastic and 36 yards of fabric have been donated to help make masks. Now they hope to make over 1-million masks.

"These supplies will allow us to sew over 670 masks for those heroes on the frontline of this pandemic. Our sewing angels also delivered us 350 finished masks. What a way to pull together! Keep this momentum going and hopefully, we can make it to 1000 by Wednesday! Please spread the word and don't forget to share with those who may be in need of masks."

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10 A.M.,-1 P.M., the group has a tent out at the Freight House Farmers Market where people can receive a sewing kit, or drop off finished masks.

The group says they started making masks on Friday, March 20. As of Monday, March 23, the group estimates that they've made 1,000 masks. Their end goal is to make over a million.