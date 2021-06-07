x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

News

79-year-old fisherman found dead on southern Iowa lake

The man died on Rathbun Lake, about 180 miles southwest of the Quad Cities.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com
Patrol police car with beautiful emergency sirens lights.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities say a fisherman died Friday, June 4th while on a boat in a southern Iowa lake. 

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says the 79-year-old man died on Rathbun Lake, about 180 miles southwest of the Quad Cities. 

The Des Moines Register says authorities received a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 1:45 p.m. near the lake’s Island View Boat Ramp. Witnesses say they had seen the man fishing on a boat, then five minutes later noticed him floating in the water unresponsive. 

Nearby boaters attempted to revive the man. Emergency personnel brought him to the boat ramp and tried other life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Articles