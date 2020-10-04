First two coronavirus cases confirmed in Warren County

A man between the ages of 20-40 has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. — UPDATE 4/13: A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus. The patients is a man between the age of 60 and 80. The release was sent out Sunday, April 12.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/10: The Warren County Health Department says a man between the ages of 20-40 has been confirmed to have coronavirus.

They say they are taking all the CDC recommended precautions and stressed social distancing and personal hygiene.