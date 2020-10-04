First two coronavirus cases confirmed in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. — UPDATE 4/13: A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus. The patients is a man between the age of 60 and 80. The release was sent out Sunday, April 12.
ORIGINAL STORY 4/10: The Warren County Health Department says a man between the ages of 20-40 has been confirmed to have coronavirus.
They say they are taking all the CDC recommended precautions and stressed social distancing and personal hygiene.
Public health officials are contacting all those who may have had close contact with the man.