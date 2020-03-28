First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County

They say the case is a male in his 50s and are unable to share any more information.

“The Knox County Health Department is following all of the guidelines set forth by the CDC and IDPH and taking all the necessary precautions with this case. The staff is working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patient,” said Michele Gabriel, Public Health Administrator of Knox County Health Department. “We understand this development causes heightened concern; however, the health and safety of our residents is our highest priority.”