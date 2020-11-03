First all-new 2020 Corvette in the Midwest delivered to QC dealership

The American supercar features a mid-engine design for the first time in Corvette history

MILAN, Illinois — The first all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in the Midwest has been delivered to a dealership in Milan.

For a very limited time, the dazzling orange supercar can be seen on the showroom floor at Eriksen Chervrolet. No test drives; the rare sports car has been sold.

"We actually had several cars that followed the transport in because they wanted to see the Corvettes as they rolled them off," said Tom Pospisil, who owns the dealership. "When you hear the motor start up, it's going to make your heart race," he said.

A very lucky salesman could be seen behind the wheel giving News Eight a rare demonstration in the dealership lot, revving up the 6.2L V8 engine. For the first time in Corvette history, Chevrolet has utilized a mid-engine layout, meaning the motor sits behind the driver.

"This has a zero-to-sixty time of under three seconds. I mean that's crazy fast," said Pospisil.