MOLINE, Ill. — Police have blocked off 5th Avenue from 41st to 42nd street to deal with a fire.

Our team at the scene says a fire has broken out on the first floor of a house in the 4100 block of 5th Ave, East Moline.

Firefighters says the fire started on the first floor with smoke on top 2 floors.

Fire crews arrived around 3 P.M., The building is the old McKinley Grade School.