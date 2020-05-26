Figge Museum reopens to the public on June 7

The Figge Art Museum announced it will be opening its doors to the public for the first time since March 17.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Figge Art Museum announced it will be opening its doors to the public for the first time since March 17.

The museum will reopen to Figge members-only on June 6 and 7 and to the general public on Tuesday, June 9.

Museum admission will be free the entire month of June, but reservations will be required, as museum capacity will be limited to protect visitors and staff. Reservations can be made online at www.figgeartmuseum.org or by calling 563.345.6632.

“We’re excited to welcome the public back through our doors in June. The museum has made health and safety a top priority, and the Figge team has spent the past month creating site-specific plans to safeguard our visitors and staff upon our reopening,”- Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave.

Museum hours have been adjusted to 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and 11-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Reservations are available for 90-minute timeslots at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 3 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday. The 11 a.m. slot will be reserved for those that are vulnerable or high risk.