Figge Museum is challenging you to "get Figge with it" and recreate artwork with pets and household items

Participants are asked to re-create artworks from the museum’s permanent collection using everyday items, people, or pets in their home.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Bored at home? Need something to keep you occupied during quarantine? The “Getting Figge With It” challenge might be just the distraction you need.

The Figge Art Museum is inviting community members of all ages to participate in the museum’s “Getting Figge With It” challenge. Participants are asked to re-create artworks from the museum’s permanent collection using everyday items, people, or pets in their home.

The museum says to participate just select a favorite work from the permanent collection list of works and then re-create it at home using ordinary objects. Find inspiration from the museum’s collection online at the following link: http://ow.ly/M6ju50ze0ta.

“Art lover or not, this challenge is something anyone can do and it’s a way for people to continue connecting with the art during the museum’s temporary closure,” says Figge Membership and Database Manager Tessa Pozzi.

Email your re-creation and your inspiration, along with your name, email address, and home address to submissions@figgeartmuseum.org by April 24, 2020.