Fareway giving bonuses and extra vacation to employees still working during coronavirus outbreak

Fareway says it will provide cash bonuses and additional paid time-off for its hourly employees who have worked on the frontlines "during these unprecedented, last several weeks."

According to Fareway:

"A cash bonus will be paid to hourly employees under the age of 18. Part-time hourly employees 18 and over will receive an additional 20 hours of paid time-off; full-time hourly employees will receive an additional 40 hours of paid time off, and assistant managers and warehouse foremen will each receive an additional 47 hours of paid time off. This additional paid leave can be used for time-off, or if the employee chooses, as a cash payment. The bonuses range up to $1,200 per employee, with a total investment of several million dollars to approximately 8,500 frontline employees."

Fareway says it will distribute the bonuses to qualifying hourly employees on Friday, April 3.