Family escapes house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — An electrical fire caused nearly $15,000 in damage to a home in Burlington.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, firefighters responded to a home in the 2300 block of Flint Hills Drive, according to Fire Marshal Mark Crooks. Light smoke was coming from the fire, which started in a single-story duplex apartment.

Crooks said a woman and her two sons were able to safely escape. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was located in the kitchen and was quickly extinguished. Crews were on scene until about 10:30 a.m.