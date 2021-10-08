Facebook and Instagram experiencing network issues again

Is it really happening again?
Some Facebook and Instagram users have reported issues accessing the social media sites, similar to the troubles that occurred on Monday.
Downdetector showed outage reports for coming in shortly after 1 p.m. Central.
A lot of people who experienced troubles logged onto Twitter to express their thoughts on the issues.
#Instagramdown again is trending on Friday:
Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp platforms were down for several hours on Monday after a global outage that sent businesses and people who rely on them into chaos throughout the day.
According to Facebook officials, "the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change" and there is "no evidence that user data was compromised as a result" of the outage.