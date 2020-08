The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on the US 67 Centennial Bridge in Rock Island, Illinois.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on the US 67 Centennial Bridge in Rock Island, Illinois.

The lane closure will be in the southbound outside drive lane on Thursday, August 6, from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Another closure will be in the northbound outside drive lane on Friday, August 7, from 8:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.