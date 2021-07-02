Evacuation order lifted in Morris, Illinois following industrial fire

The fire first broke out on Tuesday, June 29 at an industrial building being used to store thousands of lithium batteries.

MORRIS, Ill. — Thousands of residents in Morris, Illinois can return home after an evacuation order surrounding an industrial fire has been lifted.

The fire first broke out on Tuesday, June 29 at a building being used to store up to 200,000 pounds of lithium batteries. Officials said the smoke produced from the batteries was highly toxic and evacuations were ordered.

Officials released a statement on Friday, July 2 that said air quality had been deemed safe and that residents coulc return to their homes and businesses in the area, though street access is restricted.

Please read the following press release in regards to the unrestricted return of evacuees at 4:00 p.m.

Initially, crews had trouble extinguishing the fire because lithium batteries are so explosive. Conventional firefighting techniques like water and foam could not be used.

Crews did, however, make progress using 28 tons of cement to smother the fire. By Thursday, officials said there was no longer any active burning at the site.