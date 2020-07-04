Essential Businesses also feeling the pain

No layoffs yet at Ace Muffler Clinic in Rock Island, but managers have had to cut hours due to the lack of customers

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Just because you're an essential business doesn't mean that business is good.

"Normally this parking lot is full and the back one is half full," said Ron Dalldorf, a technician at Ace Muffler Clinic in Rock Island. "So, it's hit us pretty good," he said, gesturing at the empty front parking lot.

The business was looking forward to the annual spring rush after a mild winter.

"We sold batteries and stuff. We did all right, but this is the time of year that we would've made most of our money," Dalldorf said.

Ace hasn't had to lay anybody off, just cut hours. Employees have also made other adjustments, like sanitizing every car that before technicians get to work on them.

Problems have been stacking up for Iowa-based Liberty Tire Recycling as well. Three employees stopped at Ace to pick up dozens of tires, but they are only getting about half the work they usually do.

"So it's cutting our hours to about six a day now," said helper Christian Williams. "But we're still fortunate enough to be able to have a job and still get paid.

Ace gets steady work on Rock Island county vehicles, which helps them keep their doors open for now. But the parking lot remains empty.