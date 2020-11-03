Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

The sentencing ends the New York trial for Weinstein, that began on Jan. 6.

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

A second criminal case is pending in California.