TikTok reveals top 10 videos for 2020: See what made the list

From Will Smith wiping it down to a famous skateboard adventure, these are the most popular TikTok videos for the year.

There's nothing quite like a skateboard ride with a bottle of cranberry juice to the tune of Fleetwood Mac's Dreams. It’s a feel-good moment that exploded across social media during this difficult year, earning one of TikTok’s top spots in their most popular videos of 2020.

"TikTok is a place that brings people together to find moments of joy and inspiration," company officials said in a press release Wednesday morning. "It's also a place to find your community, no matter your interests. This has never been more important than in 2020. From a global pandemic that introduced us to social distancing to protests for racial equality, community hardships, and personal and economic uncertainties the world over, 2020 was full of all the feelings. Throughout those moments, millions of Americans turned to TikTok to share their stories and lift others up."

So what took the spot? We have the top 10 TikTok videos of 2020 listed below. What's your favorite?

#1: @bellapoarch - Bella does M to the B.

#2: @420Doggface208 - Skateboarding his way to fame.

#3: @itscaitlinhello - The coworker you love to hate because WFH is hard.

#4: @nba - Jalaiah shows us how it's done at the NBA All-Star Game.

#5: @willsmith - Will wipes it down.

#6: @awa_de_horchata_uwu - An obscure cereal jingle that isn't bread becomes a bread sensation.

#7: @lizemopetey - Is it meatier or meteor? Hmmm.

#8: @iamtabithabrown - Do you see carrots? Bacon? It's carrot bacon.

#9: @thejulianbass - Who's your favorite hero?

#10: @hartyt_ - A goose throws it back.

