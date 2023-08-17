Living Lands and Waters takes second in Red Bull 'FlugTag'

The word 'flugtag' means day to fly, and people are taking to the skies to fly as far as possible. This year, one QCA-based nonprofit took second place.

CINCINNATI — This year a local organization was able to come away with victory after participating in a flying competition.

Red Bull's FlugTag is held in about 35 cities across the world -- including Oslo, Norway, Varna, Bulgaria, and even in Washington DC and Portland in years past. However, it's the Cincinnati competition that takes this spotlight after Living Lands and Waters took second place in the competition.

"This year we've removed 13 million pounds worth of garbage out of America's rivers," Living Lands and Waters founder Chad Pregracke said.

A key component to the Living Lands and Waters team is their ingenuity, creating their flight machine completely of material found while cleaning up rivers.

"We've worked a lot in Cincinnati cleaning up the river, love the Ohio River," a representative from Living Lands and Waters said after their flight.

The record to beat in this year's competition was 39 feet when Pregracke's team made it to the flight deck.

Watching their flight, the machine started to descend between the 25 foot and 50 foot buoys, overall setting the third-longest flight of the day of the 41 participating teams.

The culmination of FlugTag events will be broadcast over ESPN2 on Aug. 19, and will include Pregracke's team flight.