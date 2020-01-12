Emergency workers modify protocols to keep personal safe

As case numbers continue to rise, fire departments in the area are dealing with these cases firsthand.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Emergency workers are continually modifying and adapting their protocols to keep personal safe.

As COVID-19 cases surge across the nation, first responders are doing everything they can to save lives, whilst keeping themselves safe.

Chief Yerkey from the Rock Island Fire Department says, "We're seeing a lot more patients that are positive."

"We have had a few members test positive."

He says firefighters always wear protective gear like gloves and goggles, sometimes even a gown. "Every time they'll wear a mask, a medical mask, they'll try and put a medical mask on the patient."

"Typically we try and have someone go and assess the patient, to see what they need and keep everybody back about six-feet."

"We try and have the patient walk towards us."

Chief Yerkey says keeping treatment outside is a priority, "We try and treat the patients in open air as much as possible." He says all the equipment used has to be thoroughly cleaned.

"Anytime we utilize a stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, the monitor we put on the patient, all those things need to be cleaned."

At a press conference on November 30th, Govender J.B. Pritzker said, "What we're tying to do here is get the infection rate down, so we'll be following those infection numbers everyday.

As case numbers continue to rise, Chief Yerkey says, "We've probably transported or treated well over 100 patients that have tested positive."

Emergency workers, are finding new and more effective ways to help people when they need it the most.