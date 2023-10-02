Iowa PBS preparing the next generation for the classroom

Iowa children are receiving an opportunity to pilot a new education initiative from Iowa PBS.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — In the age of technology, children are likely to sit and watch educational content than read or sit at the kitchen table.

Iowa PBS is unveiling new programming called Ready for School, focusing on STEM concepts and literacy-based activities for children 2 to 5 years old.

"Ready for School activities are designed to enhance early reading, math, science and social-emotional skills for young children. This roll-out to the 2023-2024 communities furthers Iowa PBS's efforts to serve families across Iowa with trusted educational content," said Ken Harrison, the Iowa PBS director of educational services.

Shows like Odd Squad and The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! are being expanded to include educational activities and online learning games.

The development of these programs has come from a collaborative effort with the U.S. Department of Education and will roll out in over 200 communities this year.

To start, these are the districts that will have access to these new programs:

Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton

CAM Schools

Griswold Community Schools

Riverside

Allamakee

Central

Clayton Ridge

Dunkerton

Eastern Allamakee

Vinton-Shellsburg