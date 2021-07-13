WIU mandates COVID-19 testing, not vaccination for Fall 2021 semester

President Huang continues to strongly urge university members to get the vaccine, saying "A high vaccination rate for our campuses in Macomb and Moline will allow us to return to our normal operating conditions at a much faster pace. In order to resume our activities – in-person classes, athletic events, Homecoming, and more – we need your cooperation to get back to the full, traditional college experience we know and want. It was because of your cooperation during the height of the pandemic during the 2020-2021 academic year that we were able to keep our number of positive cases relatively low so that we could maintain in-person classes and more. For those who have already been vaccinated, or plan to do so in the near future, thank you for taking the steps to protect yourself and others."