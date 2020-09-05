WIU holds virtual commencement ceremony, still hoping for a physical event

WIU grads have gotten the honors they deserve, but the school just wants to complete the experience.

MACOMB, Ill. — WIU students marked the end of an unusual school year, and the graduates got a unique ending to their college career.

WIU held its Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9th, not on stage, but on Facebook and Youtube.

1,862 students were qualified for the ceremony, including 1,408 undergrads and 454 masters graduates.

The ceremony retained the student keynote speech and national anthem.

The university is still selling caps, gowns, and other graduation materials. Graduates can take photos in the caps and gowns or other WIU apparel and email them to U-Relations@wiu.edu by Wednesday, May 13th to be entered into a virtual commencement album on WIU's social media.