WIU sees highest international student enrollment in 30 years

Alongside maintaining enrollment from last year, WIU is seeing an increase in attendance by foreign students, officials say.

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University says that it is seeing an increase in international students in its enrollment trends this year.

School officials say that the number of international students, at more than 650 in Fall 2021, is the highest that statistic has been in 30 years.

This figure comes alongside overall enrollment figures staying about the same as last year, with university administrations looking to the global market to help boost its attendance, which they say is a trend in the way collegiate system.

Part of the university's enrollment push is lead by a new position: the Vice President for Enrollment Management, currently held by Amber Schultz.

"There's no silver bullet to solve the challenges right now. No single audience to focus on. We are committed to making this a diverse and accessible campus," says Schultz.