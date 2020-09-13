WIU sees increase in enrollment for first time in 10 years despite pandemic

Interim President Martin Abraham lauded and thanked faculty and staff for the notable accomplishment in the face of incredible challenges.

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University has seen its first gain in student enrollment in 10 years, as other regional schools also see strong numbers in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to news release posted to the university's website, 1,064 new freshman enrolled in classes for the Fall 2020 semester, an increase of 18.9% from the previous year. The number of new transfer students increased by 9.2% to 721 students, and 569 students enrolled in gradute school; an increase of 10.3%. Overall, with 7, 490 students enrolled 10 days into the semester, the overall increase comes out to 13.7%.

Additionally, the numbers indicate a 7.1% increase in total students in the transition from Spring 2020 to Fall 2020. WIU has no seen a spring-to-fall-increase since 2016.

"Last year when I took over as interim president, I stated publicly that our number one objective was to improve enrollment and retention. For the first time in 10 years, new student enrollment has increased relative to last fall," said Interim President Martin Abraham. "In addition, overall WIU enrollment had declined for each of the past six semesters. That's an unusual trend, since fall enrollment is normally higher than spring, so I stated a second enrollment goal for us: that our Fall 2020 enrollment would exceed our Spring 2020 enrollment. I am proud to say that we have broken that eight semester streak."

Abraham also noted that outreach to the Chicago area and new scholarship initiatives has also contributed to an increase in minority students from 32.4% in 2019 to 34.9% in 2020.