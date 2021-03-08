WIU renews commitment to Quad Cities campus

After two days of meetings, the university's Board of Trustees reached a conclusion to make a bigger commitment to their Quad Cities campus.

MOLINE, Ill. — In a prolonged visit to the riverfront campus in Moline, Western Illinois University officials committed to a greater level of support for its Quad Cities campus.

On Tuesday, August 3, the WIU Board of Trustees announced a renewal of their commitment to the secondary campus in Moline.

The announcement came after two days of meetings as the board held a retreat at the riverfront campus.

The announcement follows a period of pressure levied on the university by Moline officials, including former Mayor Stephanie Acri, to invest more into the school after a period of declining enrollment.