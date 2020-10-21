WIU plans move to remote learning after Thanksgiving break

Western Illinois University is moving to online learning after Thanksgiving break.
WIU officials announced that classes will be remote-only after Thanksgiving break from November 30-December 18.
Students living on campus will have the option to remain on campus until December 18.
The school's office of risk management is revising protocols and procedures to make sure everyone is safe.
"We understand that people may be feeling some 'COVID fatigue' and there are so many messages coming at all of us every day; however, it's critical that we do not become lax in what we should be doing to protect ourselves and protect others," said WIU Risk Manager Joe Roselieb. "Think about others – your parents, your grandparents, compromised friends, and family members – if you do not take the precautions for yourself, think of others."
The university is also requiring some students who live on specific residence hall floors to get tested for COVID-19 based on the number of positive cases reported in that area.