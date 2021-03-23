Western Illinois University to hold in-person commencement ceremony for 2021

The Macomb university is holding its 2021 commencement ceremony in-person with an outdoors event, and is including last year's 2020 graduates.

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University has determined that it's 2021 commencement event will be held in-person thanks to lowered COVID-19 restrictions.

The university says on its commencement page that the 2021 ceremony, which will be held on the weekend of May 14-16. will be compliant with remaining Illinois COVID-19 guidelines and will be held outdoors.

The ceremony is also set to include 2020 graduates who did not get a physical event last year due to the pandemic.

To ensure full compliance will Illinois health guidelines many details are yet to be finalized, such as number of allowed guests.