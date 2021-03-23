Western Illinois University to hold in-person commencement ceremony for 2021

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University has determined that it's 2021 commencement event will be held in-person thanks to lowered COVID-19 restrictions.
The university says on its commencement page that the 2021 ceremony, which will be held on the weekend of May 14-16. will be compliant with remaining Illinois COVID-19 guidelines and will be held outdoors.
The ceremony is also set to include 2020 graduates who did not get a physical event last year due to the pandemic.
To ensure full compliance will Illinois health guidelines many details are yet to be finalized, such as number of allowed guests.
The previously scheduled individual commencement photo experience has subsequently been cancelled.