WIU enrollment continues to trend upwards

Western Illinois University is reporting steady attendance numbers in at the start of the Spring 2021 semester.
According to a university press release, WIU attendance numbers stayed stable in the transition from fall to spring, with a new-freshman retainment rate of 89.3 percent.
Compared to Spring 2021, the university only has 29 fewer students, with total enrollment currently sitting at 6,965 students. This includes 44 new freshmen, 328 new graduate students, and 218 new transfer students.
The university attributes the steady attendance to "considerable recruitment efforts by Western Illinois University's Undergraduate and Graduate Admissions and Enrollment Management."
"Strengthening our recruitment, enrollment and retention efforts remain our top priorities. Our admissions, enrollment management and retention staff, along with many others across campus, have been working tirelessly on recruitment initiatives, as well as providing the essential programs and services our students need to succeed," said WIU President Guiyou Huang. "We are continuing to aggressively recruit students in Illinois, and beyond, including neighboring states and internationally. I am confident that we'll continue to see an increase in not only new students, but in the persistence of our current students. I am optimistic about the future direction of Western Illinois University."