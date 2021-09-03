WIU cancels in-person ceremony for 2021 graduation

Despite improving COVID-19 numbers, the university determined that it would be unable to hold a graduation ceremony for a second year in a row.

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University officials announced on Thursday, March 8 in a news release that it would not be able to hold an in-person graduation ceremony at the end of the Spring 2021 semester.

While many students and families had expressed a want to return to the graduation ceremony this year, the university elected to not hold the typical graduation ceremony, and is instead exploring new options

The university is trying out a new, more personal system of holding appointments for families to come in and take photographs with their student, which will be added to the May 15 online Commencement ceremony.

In addition, Spring 2021 graduates will be recognized in the online ceremony by WIU President Guiyou Huang and other university staff.