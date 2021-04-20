The president hosted a townhall to answer questions from community members

MOLINE, Ill. — Western Illinois University President Guiyou Huang says he's committed to keeping a campus in the Quad Cities. The President answered questions from community members Monday night in a virtual town hall.

Huang addressed rumors of the campus in Moline potentially shutting down by saying there is a plan in place to make the campus more profitable. At the top of the list is increasing enrollment for fall of 2021. Huang says the college is focusing on increasing enrollment at both campuses, as well as increasing retention rates.

Other main goals of the university include increasing diversity and working on globalization including bringing students to the school from other countries as well as the potential of offering study abroad classes as well.

President Huang saying, "I see the Quad Cities campus as a hub of innovation, as a frontier of where new programs will be developed and continue to advance to meet the needs of the Quad Cities industries, businesses, cultural, and educational organizations."

Assistant Vice President and Quad Cities academic affairs head Kristi Mindrup says another important goal is to keep conversations with local leaders open so that the school can hear their visions for the college as well.